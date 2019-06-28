Community honors fallen Deputy

Hundreds of people went to Deputy Troy Chisum's youngest daughter's softball game, which she and her team dedicated to the fallen Deputy who was fatally injured in the line of duty on Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff speaks about fallen Deputy Chisum and what the support means for the family

Various agencies from across Illinois and the United States came to pay respect for the man and his family, remembering what he did for the community. They say it's the least they can do.

"The outpouring of support for my office has come from Florida, new york, California let alone any local community we've ever served. But today's not about us, it's about a little girl who lost her father tragically. I don't know how they're gonna survive and that's why we're here tonight. Troy was a great family man, had three daughters who are now gonna grow up without a father. That's unfair to all of them, they had nothing to do with their dad trying to be the hero that he was," shared Fulton County, Sheriff Jeff Standard.

The sheriff had a message for other first responders - that tomorrow will be better, so they just have to get through today.

Deputy Chisum was a four and a half year veteran of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

The visitation and funeral for deputy Chisum will both be held at Cuba high school. The visitation is set for Sunday, June 30 from 2 p.m. - 8 P.m. And the funeral is set for 11 a.m. Monday.

