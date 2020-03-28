Community hosts surprise parade in Silvis for 95-year-old’s birthday

A local family surprised an elderly loved one on his birthday in social distancing style.

John Knaack, 95, was surprised by a parade of community members who stayed inside their vehicles while wishing him a happy birthday outside his Silvis senior living home.

Knaack waited outside the home while those who participated in the parade drove by him one by one.

People stayed inside their cars while waving, holding up signs, singing and telling Knaack happy birthday.

The Silvis Fire Department led the parade in his honor. Knaack is a U.S. Navy veteran.