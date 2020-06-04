Community members gather for peaceful protest at Vander Veer

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 5:12 PM, Jun 04, 2020

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A peaceful protest is planned in Davenport on Thursday evening following the death of George Floyd.

A peaceful protest is planned in Davenport on Thursday evening following the death of George Floyd. The protest, which began at 5 p.m., is a way for community members to not just protest, but they "have a game plan to bring the change we all desperately want." The protest is scheduled to go until 7 p.m. (KWQC)

The protest, which began at 5 p.m., is a way for community members to not just protest, but they "have a game plan to bring the change we all desperately want." The protest is scheduled to go until 7 p.m.

 