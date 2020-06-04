Community members gather for peaceful protest at Vander Veer

Related Information

This will be a peaceful and socially distanced protest. Masks will be required due to small children being present. Invite everyone you know. Power is in numbers!



No parking in the park only in st.ambrose parking lots off of lombard street and saint paul.

We will not be mobilizing so this will be a stand in protest ideally we will have 6 feet between each of us if possible.



There will be information on voting so we can have elected officials that reflect our values and wants for our communities.



We will be having clipboards for people to put down their information. From there i will be organizing people by community and we will meet and discuss the changes we want from here on out and find ways to have that change happen.



There will also be hand sanitizer and masks for those that need it and to protect ourselves from Covid-19. Please bring your own if you have one!



This isn't just a protest we also have a game plan to bring the change we all desperately want!



If you aren't able to attend and still want to be apart of the change feel free to message me your email address, phone number and town you live in and ill add you to the list!



Here's the speaker list we have so far! I ask permission before releasing anyone's name.



Jalin Bruhil- speech

Antonio Wells- Speech on racism and the police force- with Quad Cities Interfaith

Dwayne Hodges- With EXPO and Quad Cities Interfaith

Isis Randall- Poems/talk

Daisy Cordelia- Brief talk on importance of voting and how it relates to the cause