Community members gather for peaceful protest at Vander Veer

A peaceful protest is planned in Davenport on Thursday evening following the death of George Floyd. The protest, which began at 5 p.m., is a way for community members to not just protest, but they "have a game plan to bring the change we all desperately want." The protest is scheduled to go until 7 p.m. (KWQC)

The protest, which began at 5 p.m., is a way for community members to not just protest, but they "have a game plan to bring the change we all desperately want." The protest is scheduled to go until 7 p.m.

"This will be a peaceful and socially distanced protest," organizers said on the Facebook event page. "Masks will be required due to small children being present."

Organizers said they will not be mobilizing and that the protest is planned to be a stand-in protest with social distancing protocols being followed. Additionally, organizers said hand sanitizer and masks will be available for those who need it for protection against COVID-19.

