Community members hold a fundraiser for businesses affected by flooding

Drinking for a good cause--Saturday Quad citizens came together to support local businesses affected by the 2019 flood.

"Battle the Breach" flood crawl was organized by various community members to raise money for the Davenport economy. 14 downtown businesses and 10 sponsors were part of the event.

Despite the rain, organizers say people still came out to support. They also say this won't be the last of the event.

“We have such a great community, it's silly not to keep this going and the flood is not just a one-time thing. These people are going to be out of business for a while, so we got to do what we can to help,” said Kaitlyn Hardt, one of the organizers.

Just under $1,000 was raised by more than 50 people. The next event is set for the first part of June.

