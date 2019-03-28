Community members react to high speed chase

A bank robbery in Moline, a high-speed chase involving two states and now a suspect in jail. Moline police say 31-year-old Roman Lloyd of Rock Island is in custody after a high-speed pursuit ended in Davenport Wednesday morning. Some who witnessed the chase thought something else was going on.

This was the scene earlier Wednesday morning on Rockingham Road and Interstate 280. Police presence surrounding this vehicle that belonged to 31-year-old Roman Lloyd from Rock Island.

Police say he robbed the Ascentra Credit Union in Moline.

“We've got another subject calling. He’s in one of the other offices and says they're currently being robbed,” said an officer on the scanner.

This all started around 10 Wednesday morning after the robbery, police say Lloyd sped off.

“I’ve got the vehicle, First Street, 19th avenue,” said an officer on the scanner.

Police say they tried to stop Lloyd and that's when a 22-minute high-speed pursuit started.

“Have Rock Island police to Centennial Bridge with stop sticks,” said an officer on the scanner.

It made its way into Rock Island and eventually into Davenport. Where community members say they saw police zoom by.

“Then all of a sudden here comes a white sedan barreling around the corner and a bunch of police cars came flying after him,” said Alexis Blake, a witness who saw the chase.

“I’ve heard down the chain before that Davenport doesn't really do chases unless it's something super serious. So that was the first thing I thought of, okay, the guy probably has a warrant or a firearm on him or something like that. I had really no clue at all at the time,” said Cody Trail.

It finally ended near Rockingham Road and Interstate 280 when police deployed stop sticks and took Lloyd into custody. Police say because all the agencies worked together they were able to complete the pursuit safely. They also say they believe Lloyd is a suspect in other bank robberies in the Quad Cities.

“This is a very dangerous person, he's obviously willing to do whatever it takes to get away,” said Detective Michael Griffin of the Moline Police Department.

Community members say they're just glad it's all done.

Lloyd is in custody at the Scott County jail on charges of robbery and aggravated fleeing and eluding with a bond set at $500,000 cash only.

