Community members show up to Ride the River for Father's Day

Tons of community members and visitors came to downtown Davenport Sunday to celebrate Father's Day with the Ride the River event.

Participants showed up at the Davenport YMCA and rode to Moline where they later boarded a riverboat.

One group came from Madison to celebrate Father's Day, saying they used to do the Ride the River event with him every year and it's the best way to do what he loved.

"Dad can't ride anymore so we're doing it for him and for all the other fathers in our family," said sisters Lisa Hinrichsen and C.J. Strowbridge. "It's going to be bittersweet because dad's not here but he knows we're doing it, and it means a lot to him so it means a lot to us too."

Both Lisa and C.J. say their parents had done the ride since the very beginning and their mother passed away this year, so they want to make it a family tradition from here on out.