Community members voice their concern about possible consolidation and elimination of West Carroll high school

Community members in the West Carroll School District are voicing their concerns to the Board of Education in regard to the consolidation and restructuring of its school buildings.

Wednesday night, the board held it's virtual meeting to discuss the decision. Where students, parents, and people living in the community shared their input.

Initially, the board put the items on the agenda as an actionable item. Tonight, they tabled the vote until the next school year. They say they will keep having discussions.

The agenda that was sent out Monday stated they would look at restructuring the Preschool in Savanna and make it a Pre-K through sixth grade. Then rename it West Carroll Elementary. The middle school in Mount Carroll would be renamed West Carroll Jr./Sr. High School. Those students would then merge together.

David Engaldo is a member of "Support our Students" the group is made of concerned people advocating for students. His group has made numerous presentations to the board on why this is not the right decision.

"There's not enough capacity at this point to effectively do this without having a negative impact on kids, he said.

In the fall of 2019, the district architect did a study of enrollment and facility at the high school. They found the high school located in Savanna has asbestos and needs other repairs. District leaders said building a new high school would cost too much. So one option they considered to save money is to close the school. However, it's not something everyone including West Carroll junior Madison Haynes and Savanna Mayor Chris Lain agrees on.

"And they're not seeing overcrowding issues and they’re not seeing the classrooms and I feel like more so, they are looking at money instead of like how it would affect our everyday life," Haynes said.

Mayor Chris Lain says removing the high school would be a loss to not only Savanna but all three schools.

"When we are doing everything we can to put economic development and growth tools in place to attract new industry, to attract new businesses, and families to our area. It’s very detrimental to the growth of all three communities," he said.

As the future of all three schools remains uncertain. One thing that's certain, parents want to keep as much normalcy as they can for students especially when they return in the fall.

"We don’t want this to be the first thing that they have to deal with when they get back is one less school. Where are they going to go, who is their teacher going to be, where are they going to be at in the building. I think think the less confusion we have next year when we go back, the better, " David Bellich, a parent in the district said.

TV6 reached out to the superintendent, school board president, and members. No calls or emails were returned.