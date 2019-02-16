Community rallies for Moline shooting victim's family

The Quad Cities came together on Saturday to show support for a Moline murder victim. 31-year-old William Fowler was shot on December 10th in a home near Eighth St. and Fourth Ave. in Moline.

Police say Fowler was not the intended target and did not have any relationship with those involved.

Memories are what's left Fowler and his friends and family are holding onto them. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

"My dad worked hard a lot, he would drive me to boxing, we'd watch horror movies together,” Fowler’s son, Billy said.

"He was very entertaining. He made us laugh all the time. He was definitely the comic one of the family," Fowler’s mother, Tina Labath said.

Labath, says the reaction and outreach from the community is unbelievable and it’s clear from the amount of people who showed up to the benefit.

"People we don't even know are here. The donations were unbelievable. People were donating and calling off the flyer. It's heart-wrenching with everyone here. It's bittersweet," she said.

Family, friends, and strangers came together to make a difficult time feel a little better.

"We were a very close, tight-knit family. So, it's been very devastating. It's a huge loss to us. Huge loss," Labath said.

For Team Fowler, the support will not be forgotten.

"We can't thank you enough for the contributions that everyone has made. The donations and even just the turnout here...thank you everybody for showing up," Labath said.

If you would like to donate, you can do so at IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union.