Community reactions to Davenport Community School District reductions

Davenport residents have mixed feelings about Davenport Community School District reductions. District employees received Reductions in Force notices on Friday, March 8, 2019. The District spokesperson says the cuts are the result of declining enrollment.

A Davenport resident who preferred not to speak on camera told KWQC that she feels the reductions are a sign that education isn't a priority and it should be. Another said cutting teachers is not the way to move forward. But residents who were comfortable going on camera said that since the District says the cuts are a result of declining enrollment they support the move.

"I don't have a problem with it. I think like any organization they should be able to match needs and resources together. With declining enrollment, I don't see a problem with it," said Davenport resident Paul Thronson.

“feel free to add that ‘parents you've spoken too are bot happy with the decision to lay off teachers at area schools! And will do more harm than good overall.’”

One Davenport resident whose daughter is a teacher in Illinois said the cuts will have a ripple effect because they don't just impact the staff who received notices. The resident who declined an on-camera interview says the reductions will impacts the families of these staff members as well. And a resident who spoke to KWQC via social media on Friday agrees: “I heard the news about the number of teachers who are losing their jobs and it makes me very sad. I am worried that some of my former coworkers might have gotten bad news today.”