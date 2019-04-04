Community reels after hearing Timmothy Pitzen was not found

A male who was originally believed to be Timmothy Pitzen is actually a 23 year-old man from Ohio.

Pitzen went missing in 2011 around the time his mother died by suicide after leaving a note that her 6-year-old son was fine but that no one would ever find him.

On Wednesday, someone came forward who was believed to be Pitzen. The FBI says DNA testing ruled out Brian Michael Rini from Medina, Ohio. Police say the story of a teenager found wandering the streets in Newport, Kentucky on Wednesday didn't check out. Rini told police he was Timmothy and that he had escaped two kidnappers.

Dennis Harker from the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network said, "You know, they realize it may never happen. It's encouragement that means you never give up. It doesn't mean that you're going to think 'absolutely I'm gonna find my loved one.' You're not going to be that naive to expect that. but it does still have that glimmer of hope that everybody has to hang onto."

Harker says there are currently 32 missing people in the Quad Cities dating back to the 1970's. Thursday reminded the families how important it is to wait for confirmation from the authorities.

This situation has still left parents worried about their children's safety.

Annie Wilson sympathized with the Pitzen family, recalling how scared she felt when she couldn't find her daughter at Target for 10 minutes, "I was a mess, I felt hopeless. And all these scenarios went through my mind and where she could be and I was pregnant at the time so the hormones. And then the relief! To think, some people don't get that... some kids are gone forever."

She goes over ways to stay safe with her daughter weekly, hoping to avoid a situation like Pitzen's. "We regularly go over if someone tries to take you you have a safe word, you don't go with strangers. if they have a puppy or candy, you don't go with them."

It's recommended you go over safe words with your children and remind them not leave with someone unless you had agreed upon it earlier.