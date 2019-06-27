Community shows support at fallen deputy’s procession

One final salute to a fallen Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy. Hundreds lined the streets of Lewiston Illinois on Wednesday afternoon as a procession carrying the body of Deputy Troy Chisum made its way through town.

A four year veteran of the force, Deputy Troy Chisum died in the line of duty responding to a call in rural Avon, Illinois Tuesday.

Many stood in silence, as they held signs and the American flag as a show of support for a man who left an impact on those he knew and ones he didn't.

“He was one of the county officers that was fair with everybody,” said a community member.

The tragedy is a day many never envisioned.

“I’ve been sheriff in Fulton County for 13 years now. This by far, is the hardest thing that a sheriff ever has to deal with,” said Sheriff Jeff Standard with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.

Support came from surrounding areas and those who have loved ones in the force.

“Hopefully they can get through it. As a wife with two little ones I can't even imagine what they are going through right now,” said Kelsie Colbrook, a wife of an Illinois State Trooper.

As the American flag was held out for the fallen hero. Emotions could be felt by many and although the wound will take time to heal. The type of man Deputy Chisum was won't be forgotten.

“Everybody has worked with Troy one time or another. You know it's just a senseless loss,” said Sheriff Standard.

A senseless loss leaving a void in this community. A community a deputy touched, even if he didn't know it.

“We are going to put one foot in front of the other and persevere. It’s going to be the help of our community and the help of our brothers and sisters in blue,” said Sheriff Standard.

The sheriff says other departments have offered to send their team to help cover shifts. According to the Henry Lange Funeral Home Visitation for Deputy Chisum is June 30th from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Cuba High School 20325 North State Route 97 Cuba.

