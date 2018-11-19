Company issues beef recall over possible E-coli contamination

(NBC) - There is an important recall to tell you about and it involves ground beef.
JBS USA has recalled nearly 100,000 pounds of ground beef over possible E-coli contamination.
The products have the establishment number "Est. 628" and were produced on October 24.
The problem was discovered last Thursday after a sample tested positive for the bacteria.
No illnesses have been reported.
Symptoms of E-coli infection include nausea, diarrhea, stomach cramps and vomiting.
For more information please call the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at 1-800-727-2333.
You can view a list of affected labels at this link.
For more information on this recall, you can head to the USDA's website.