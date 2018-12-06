Company recalls medication for infants for "potentially higher concentrations of ibuprofen"

Parents of young children, check your medicine cabinets.

Tris Pharma is recalling three lots of infant liquid ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar stores.

The products affected are sold under brand names, Equate Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, CVS Health Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension and Family Wellness Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension.

The company says the affected lots may have a quote "potentially higher concentrations of ibuprofen."

The release added there is a slight possibility that a higher potency could cause infants to develop permanent renal or kidney injuries.

Babies may also experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, tinnitus, headaches and other gastrointestinal problems.

Tris Pharma says it has not received any reports of customers experiencing adverse effects from the products.

The company says customers who have experienced health issues should contact a doctor or health care professional.

If you have questions, you can call Tris customer service at 732-940-0358 from 8 a.m. EST to 5 p.m. PST Monday through Friday or send an email to micc_tris@vigilarebp.com.

