Company will pay you $1,000 to binge-watch 'Friends'

Online retailer Frontier Communications is offering one 'Friends' super fan $1,000 to watch 25-hours of the hit NBC show.

(Photo: NBC Universal, Inc.)

That's 25-hours straight of smelly cats, phalanges, pivots and transponsters, and let's not forget breaks.

The winner will be required to live tweet during the marathon and post selfies with their actual friends, the ones who haven't moved to Yemen or are currently backpacking through Western Europe.

Along with the money, the fan will get a 12-month subscription to Netflix.

Frontier Communications is currently accepting applications for the coolest temp job ever, way better than selling toner.