Company will pay you $1,000 to watch 15 hours of "The Office"

"The Office" fans, heads up. You could get paid $1,000 to watch 15 hours of the hit show.

USDish.com is looking for a super-fan of the show to watch 15 hours of "The Office" in nine days in honor of the show's 15th anniversary.

"It seems like yesterday Michael Scott hit Meredith with his car, and Jim put Andy's phone in the ceiling. Believe it or not, The Office has been around for 15 years this March," the company's website states.

The company says it's looking for someone who isn't superstitious… just a little stitious and that the offer is similar (but better) to Michael Scott's "Scott's Tots" initiative.

The super-fan will also receive a Netflix gift card and "a dream job kit with The Office swag (which may or may not include Jell-O and a stapler)."

Those interested in applying can apply here.

Applications are open now through March 16 at 6 p.m.