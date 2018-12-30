Computer virus disrupts production of newspapers

The Latest on a computer virus that has affected the printing and delivery of newspapers across the nation.

Tribune Publishing says a computer virus disrupted production of the Chicago Tribune and its other newspapers across the country, the Chicago Tribune reports .

The company says the print edition of the Chicago Tribune was published Saturday without paid death notices and classified ads, while in other markets a similarly slimmed-down version of the Saturday newspaper will be delivered on Sunday.

Tribune Publishing spokeswoman Marisa Kollias says in a statement: "This issue has affected the timeliness and in some cases the completeness of our printed newspapers. Our websites and mobile applications however, have not been impacted."

The Chicago Tribune says that Tribune Publishing also reported the attack to the FBI on Friday.