Concerned Citizens try and save Rock Island County Courthouse

On Wednesday, September 25, a coalition of concerned citizens will host a community meeting on the future of the historic Rock Island County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. at the Hauberg Civic Center, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Members of the public are invited to attend.

Organizers say several private investors have expressed interest in developing projects to repurpose the historic Rock Island County Courthouse, an option that would avoid demolition costs, create local jobs and generate much needed tax revenue. Organizers say citizens are concerned that the Rock Island County Board is 'refusing to consider cost-saving alternatives' especially at a time when the County faces significant debts and has raised property taxes.

A group of taxpayers says they are concerned about the County Board’s 'unwillingness to enter into discussions regarding courthouse reuse'. The community meeting at Hauberg Civic Center will provide data on topics including:





Interest from private developers in reusing the courthouse · State and federal incentives for reuse, totaling millions of dollars of potential investment · Cost estimates, demonstrating that courthouse reuse is competitive with similar projects and less expensive per-square-foot than the new Justice Center Annex · Cost savings and economic benefits of courthouse reuse to Rock Island County taxpayers



Speakers at the meeting include Frank Butterfield, Landmarks Illinois; Dylan Parker, Alderman; Joe Lemon, The Abbey; and other concerned citizens