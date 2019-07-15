Concrete patching begins on Knoxville Road in Rock Island County

Construction begins on Monday, July 15, on Knoxville Road in Rock Island County.

Construction begins on Monday, July 15, on Knoxville Road in Rock Island County. That runs from the Rock Island Milan Parkway to approximately 134th Avenue. This is for concrete patching and joint repair. (KWQC)

That runs from the Rock Island Milan Parkway to approximately 134th Avenue. This is for concrete patching and joint repair.

There will be flaggers and traffic control devices and possible delays.

The work will continue into December.