Iowa health officials on Friday announced 398 new positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, bringing the total number of cases to 11,457.

Twelve more Iowans died due to the virus, resulting in 243 deaths.

To date, 70,261 Iowans have been tested and 4,685 have recovered.

Meanwhile, 42% of the positive cases are among Iowans in the age group of 18-40, 37% are in the age group 41-60, 14% are 61-80, 5% are older than 80, and 2% are 0-17 years old.