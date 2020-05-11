Iowa Governor to follow 'modified quarantine plan', Iowa COVID-19 cases exceed 12,300

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Monday she will be following modified quarantine plan after learning a member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff tested positive for the virus. Gov. Reynolds says her temperature is being taken before she enters the building prior to her press briefing and she is being tested everyday. So far, she has tested negative. She has says she will be wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, but her person to person contact will be minimal. Many of her staff members are working from home.

Iowa health officials on Monday announced 414 new positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, bringing the total number of cases to 12,373.

Six more Iowans died due to the virus, resulting in 271 deaths.

To date, 77,792 Iowans have been tested and 5,249 have recovered. Currently, 394 Iowans are being treated in hospitals.

A new testing site is opening in Davenport today, click here for more information.

Meanwhile, shipments of the anti-viral drug remdesivir, are heading to Iowa. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) announced Saturday it was sending the drug, plus other supplies to six hard-hit states, including Iowa.