Confirmed Iowa COVID-19 cases near 15,000

Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) officials confirmed 304 new positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 14,955. Four additional Iowans have died due to the virus, resulting in 355 total deaths statewide.

According to this website, 382 people are currently hospitalized and 7,324 people are recovering. In total, 103,148 Iowans have been tested.

This article will be updated as Governor Kim Reynolds holds her daily press briefing.

