Confirmed Iowa coronavirus cases exceed 11,000

Iowa officials on Thursday announced 655 new confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the state total to 11,059.

Officials also said 12 more people have died, bringing the total to 231.

To-date, 66,427 Iowans have been tested and 4,266 people have recovered.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said during his daily briefing Thursday that the state's website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, has been updated to include a more visual dashboard that allows users to follow trends on a daily basis and filter data down to a specific day or county.

Reynolds said a benefit of the updated site is that information will be provided in a timelier fashion.