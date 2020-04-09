Confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 16,000 in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 1,344 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 65 additional deaths.

Hancock, Pulaski, and Schuyler counties are now reporting a case. The IDPH says there is now a total of 16,422 cases, including 528 deaths, in 81 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The new deaths include:

- Cook County: Two women (40s), one man (40s), one man( 50s), one woman (60s), six men (60s), six women (70s), six men (70s), six women (80s), five men (80s), three women (90s), three men 90s, one woman (100+).

- DuPage County: Two men (70s), two men (80s), one woman (90s), one man (90s).

- Effingham County: One man (60s).

- Kane County: One woman (90s).

- Kankakee County: One man 80s.

- Lake County: One man (50s), one woman (80s), two men (90s).

- Rock Island County: One man (60s), one woman (60s). The Rock Island County Health Department has previously reported these cases.

- St. Clair County: One man (70s).

- Will County: One woman (30s), one woman (60s), two men (60s), one man (70s), one woman (80s), two men (80s), one woman (90s).