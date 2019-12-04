Congress forms task force to examine MLB's plan to cut minor league teams

Two minor league baseball teams in the Quad City area issued statements of appreciation after Congress announced the formation of a bipartisan task force to look into a proposal by Major League Baseball to eliminate 42 minor league franchises.

The Save Minor League Baseball Task Force plans to monitor ongoing negotiations between MLB and MiLB as well as discuss potential legislative action, if necessary.

The Clinton LumberKings and Burlington Bees are on the list for elimination under the MLB proposal. Both teams issued statements welcoming the support from Congress. They point to the impact of the possible cuts with the loss of thousands of jobs, family-friendly entertainment and grassroots support for America's pastime.