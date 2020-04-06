Congressional women’s softball game postponed

The 2020 Congressional Women’s Softball Game is now postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each year women lawmakers play against females press corps members on Capitol Hill.

"After much consideration, we have made the very difficult decision of postponing the 2020 game due to the safety concerns regarding COVID-19. As we make decisions about an alternative date for later this summer or fall, we will closely monitor local and federal guidance about COVID-19," said a statement from event spokeswoman Rachel Palermo.

2020 is supposed to mark their 12th year. The program has so far raised $1.6 million for the Young Survival Coalition, an organization benefiting people younger than 40 who have battled breast cancer.

"We are disappointed that we will not be able to gather in June as planned with fans, supporters, and survivors. It was not easy for us to make the decision to postpone the game, but the health and safety of our fans, players, and volunteers is crucial to our mission," said Palermo.

Palermo says the coronavirus outbreak is leading to more demands for services provided by the Young Survival Coalition, and they hope fundraising can continue meeting those needs.

"We remain committed to our mission of doing whatever we can to raise funds and support them. We hope our sponsors will be able to still contribute to the game, and we will also be continuing to raise funds during this time here," said Palermo.

Palermo says an update will be provided as soon as a new date is set for the game.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.