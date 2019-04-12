Congressman Dave Loebsack announces retirement

Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack will be retiring at the end of the 116th Congress. He made the announcement Friday afternoon.

“I have enjoyed beyond my expectations serving the people of Iowa’s Second District for the past 13 years," the congressman said in a statement. "Having grown up in poverty, I never would have imagined having the honor of serving as the voice of Iowans in the U.S. House of Representatives. To best achieve that, I made it a point to meet with folks where they live, work and play in order to focus on improving their lives. I have worked hard to ensure ALL Iowans have had their voice heard."

Full statement below:

---------

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack released the following statement today after announcing that he will be retiring at the end of the 116th Congress. Loebsack was first elected in 2006 and will have served for a total of 14 years at the end of this 116th Congress. A list of Loebsack’s accomplishments throughout the years can be found here.

“I have enjoyed beyond my expectations serving the people of Iowa’s Second District for the past 13 years. Having grown up in poverty, I never would have imagined having the honor of serving as the voice of Iowans in the U.S. House of Representatives. To best achieve that, I made it a point to meet with folks where they live, work and play in order to focus on improving their lives. I have worked hard to ensure ALL Iowans have had their voice heard.

“When first elected, I had planned to serve no more than 12 years. However, after Donald Trump assumed the presidency, it became apparent that I needed to run for at least one more term in the hopes that I could provide a check on his worst impulses. Currently, there are nearly two years remaining in this term and I look forward to playing an important role in the new House majority, not only to prevent further damage done by President Trump, but to also help set the stage for a new Democratic president to be inaugurated in January of 2021.

“In the remainder of my service, I will continue to serve the people of Iowa with the same energy and commitment that I have devoted to this job from the beginning. In particular, I will continue to focus on growing the middle class and helping provide opportunity to folks seeking to move into the middle class. To that end, I will keep up my efforts to ensure access to affordable, quality healthcare for all; increase access to quality education at all levels to provide the opportunity to achieve; and expand access to quality broadband, especially in rural communities and for those who would be unable to achieve the American dream if they can’t receive the service they need.

“Finally, I will never forget our veterans. These men and women were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for our nation and we must ensure that we care for them with the same dignity and honor with which they served.”