Pet bobcat seized from Illinois home returned to family

UPDATE: A pet bobcat seized from a Swansea (SWAN'-see-uh) family in September is back home after the owner was fined for not having proper permits.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that Lakesha Mayweather has since applied for and received a federal exhibitor's permit from the Agriculture Department.

Capone the bobcat was seized and Mayweather was charged with keeping a dangerous animal and importing live game without a permit. This week, a judge dismissed the importing charge but convicted her of keeping a dangerous animal. She was fined $50 and ordered to pay $3,500 in restitution.

Illinois conservation police officials say Mayweather believed she had followed the law when she bought the declawed and neutered Capone for $1,800 from a Missouri breeder and obtained what she thought was a proper Illinois permit.

ORIGINAL: Illinois conservation police have seized a pet bobcat from a family in Swansea (SWAHN'-see-uh).

Lakesha Mayweather tells the Belleville News-Democrat reports that she received a permit to own a captive bobcat and that state officials renewed it. She paid $1,800 to a Missouri breeder for the declawed and neutered cat she calls Capone.

But IDNR seized the animal last month and ticketed Mayweather for unlawful possession of a dangerous animal and unlawful import of a dangerous species. It's a misdemeanor charge carrying a penalty of up to 30 days in jail.

IDNR spokesman Tim Schweizer says Capone an undisclosed wildlife rehabilitation center is caring for Capone.

The Mayweather family has an online petition calling for the return of the cat and a GoFundMe campaign for legal bills .