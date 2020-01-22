Construction of new YWCA location in Rock Island expected to begin next fall

Construction of a new YWCA location in Rock Island is expected to begin next fall.

Construction of a new YWCA location in Rock Island is expected to begin next fall. (YWCA of the Quad Cities)

TV6 spoke to the CEO of the YWCA of Rock Island, Julie Larson, on Tuesday. She says they bought the Zimmerman Honda property back in December of 2018 and plan to tear it down to build a new facility.

She says the current building was built in 1952 and is starting to show its age. It is in need of constant repairs and wasn't made to be a child care center. Because of that, its accreditation for being a child care center could be impacted.

She says the new building will accommodate their current programs and allow them to expand and offer 80 additional child care slots.

They'll be paying for the project through a capitol campaign, which is underway.

They're hoping to start construction next fall.