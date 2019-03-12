Construction will close lane of I-74 Bridge for a year

Get ready for more Bridgelock on the I-74 Bridge.

Transportation officials from Iowa and Illinois just announced that one Iowa-bound lane will close starting Monday, March 18, 2019, and traffic will remain that way until early 2020., They admit this stage of construction will be the most difficult for drivers.

Officials stressed the bridge over the Mississippi River will remain open during construction, but it will be suggested that interstate traffic from outside the local area use I-80 and I-280 in order to avoid congestion on the bridge.

In addition, local traffic traveling to downtown Moline and Bettendorf will be routed around certain sections of I-74 using local roads.

The changes are being made to accommodate construction of the new I-74 Bridge, which is expected to open to Iowa-bound traffic in the first half of 2020. Weather, especially flooding, could impact that timeline.

Starting March 18th:

-Local traffic heading to downtown Moline must use 19th St.

-Local traffic heading to Bettendorf must use Iowa-bound I-74 on-ramp at River Dr.

-All on-and-off-ramps will remain open on Illinois-bound I-74 during the 2019 construction season.