Construction worker hit by truck in Moline, dies from injuries

According to Moline Police, a construction worker died after being hit Friday morning.

Moline Detective Michael Griffin tells TV6 police responded around 7:30 A.M. to 16th Street and 27th Avenue.

Griffin says the 56-year-old construction worker was on foot when he was hit by a slow-moving construction truck backing up into the construction area. The worker was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Moline and Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

