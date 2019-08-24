Construction worker hit by truck in Moline, dies from injuries

A construction worker died in Moline after being hit by a slow-moving, backing up construction truck on August 24th, 2019. (MGN)
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - According to Moline Police, a construction worker died after being hit Friday morning.

Moline Detective Michael Griffin tells TV6 police responded around 7:30 A.M. to 16th Street and 27th Avenue.

Griffin says the 56-year-old construction worker was on foot when he was hit by a slow-moving construction truck backing up into the construction area. The worker was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Moline and Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 