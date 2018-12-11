Consumers expected to spend more than $1,000 this holiday season

According to the National Retail Federation, the average consumer will spend more than $1,000 this Christmas.

That's a 4.1% increase from last year.

But experts say it's important to create a budget in order to get your holiday spending under control.

If you have some unused credit card reward points, it's a good time to cash them in.

Avoid impulse shopping, nearly 7 in 10 shoppers blow their budget by as much as $300 during the seasonal rush with 63% blaming their surplus spending on impulse purchases.