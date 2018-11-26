Consumers prepare to spend big on "Cyber Monday"

It's Cyber Monday and Americans are expected to spend more than ever shopping online today.

Cyber Monday is expected to set a record as the largest and fastest growing online shopping day of the year with $7.8 billion in sales, according to Adobe Analytics. That's up about 18% from last year.

The most anticipated items this year include 4K TV's, gaming consoles and smart home devices.

According to a recent study from Robert Half Technology, 64% of professionals surveyed plans to shop online while they are at work.

However, over half of technology employers surveyed don't approve of these holiday habits.

The companies cited security risk and loss of productivity as the main causes for concern.