Contact tracing key to slowing COVID-19 spread

Contact tracing has played a role in slowing previous epidemics, including SARS and Ebola, and now in the fight against COVID-19, it's just as critical.

(KWQC)

"It's public health detective work," Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Dept. said, "The [World Health Organization] set out six guidelines and contact tracing and widespread testing are two of them. That's how we're going to know who is infected and who is not."

The purpose of contact tracing is to track down others who came in contact with someone who tested positive. The goal is to break the chain of spread by isolating those who test positive.

"80 percent of the cases are mild to moderate. So, people may not even know that they had contracted the virus and it takes a few days for the virus symptoms to show up after you've been exposed. That's why it's really important to do this contact tracing. It really is the basis of public health infection control," Hill said.

The Infectious Disease Dept. for the Rock Island County Health Dept. is tasked with tracing contacts of a patient who tests positive. The team looks over the past 14 days.

"We have people ask a series of questions that help patients understand where they've been, who they've been in contact with, and when they've started feeling not well," Hill said, "It's tedious work. It's tedious....but important work."

Questions include:

--Who have you seen?

--Where have you been?

--Where do you work?

--Where do you live?

According to health experts around the country , contact tracing is how we will get the COVID-19 outbreak under control.

"If we don't know who has it, we don't know how to protect others," Hill said.

When health departments alert a traced contact, they do not reveal who the infected person is to protect patient privacy.