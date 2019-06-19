Contract worker dies after incident at Wilton, IA Gerdau Ameristeel plant, authorities investigating

UPDATE: According to Gerdau, Eric Connor, is the contracted employee who died.

According to an obituary found online for Eric Connor, he was 29-years-old when he died. The obituary also says Connor died on June 16, not June 17 as previously stated by Gerdau's statement posted below.

ORIGINAL: According to a communications person at the Wilton Gerdau Ameristeel mill, a contracted employee has died.

Gerdau's Adam Parr sent TV6's Jenna Jackson a statement reading, "Gerdau confirms the passing of a contractor employee at the Wilton, IA steel mill. The individual was hospitalized on Saturday, June 15th, and passed away on June 17th. We are currently in the process of investigating.

We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased."

TV6 is continuing to ask Gerdau questions about this incident. We are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates."

