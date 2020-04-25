Controversial book ban in Alaska includes Great Gatsby, more

When you hear these book titles-- what do you think?

"The Great Gatsby"-- "Catch 22"-- "Where the caged bird sings"-- "The things they carried"-- and-- "The invisible man."

Some would call them classics, but a school board in Alaska calls them controversial and this week voted to ban them.

"Almost everybody I’ve talked to has been shocked, demanding that these bans be taken back,” said river Kelly, a sophomore.

"I’m pretty familiar with all the books that these five were and if you ask me those are very tame books. If you ask me to articulate for you what's controversial in the great Gatsby I could not do that,” said Mike Okeson, a high school principal

The Mat-Su Borough School District Board voted 5 to 2 to ban the books from the curriculum-- saying words like "rape," and "incest"-- along with sexual references and language are a problem.

The board also voted to remove the New York Times as a teacher resource.

