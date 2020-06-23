Conviction, sentence vacated for Coal Valley man in the death of infant son

A judge on Tuesday vacated the conviction and sentence of a Coal Valley man who pleaded guilty in the 2007 death of his infant son.

“Today I came before the court, along with the Illinois Innocence Project, to seek an order to vacate the conviction of Nathaniel Onsrud,” Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said in a media release.

Electronic court records show Judge Norma Kauzlarich ordered Onsrud to be released while the case is pending. A status hearing is scheduled Sept. 9, electronic court records show.

Onsrud pleaded guilty in September 2008 to first-degree murder in the death of his 4-month-old son, Dax Llewellyn Lancial, who died of blunt force trauma to the head on May 15, 2007.

The baby reportedly was injured while Onsrud was caring for him. According to court testimony, Onsrud admitted shoving Dax into the couch to make him stop crying.

In November 2008, he was sentenced to 60 years in prison by now-retired Judge Casey Stengel.

According to court records, he tried to withdraw his guilty plea, but his motions were denied.

The Illinois Innocence Project took Onsrud’s case and reached out to the state’s attorney’s office recently seeking to review his case file, according to Villarreal’s release.

After retrieving the file from storage and inspecting its contents, “it quickly became apparent that many documents were missing from such a very complex and serious case,” she said.

“Several prosecutors began immediately contacting the investigating agencies who assisted in the initial investigation,” Villarreal said in the release. “Over the course of several days, we were able to assemble a more complete case file.”

She continued, “it was and still is our belief that several material documents belonging to this investigation were not disclosed by the assigned prosecutor to the defense in 2007-2008.”

The prosecutor, who Villarreal did not name in the release, no longer works for the state’s attorney’s office.

Villarreal said she immediately contacted Onsrud’s attorneys and informed them of this discovery and agreed to vacate the conviction to allow the case to be investigated thoroughly before any further action is taken.

She added prosecutors also asked a judge to release Onsrud while the case is pending.

“Under the Illinois Rules of Professional Responsibility, the duty of a prosecutor ‘is to seek justice, not merely to convict,’” Villarreal said in the release. “The state’s attorney’s office is the representative of all people, including the defendant, and it is our duty to safeguard the constitutional rights of everyone. This situation was clearly a miscarriage of justice that we could not let go ignored. At a time when our community is seeking transparency and justice, we stand by our commitment to maintain the highest ethical duties required or our profession and will not allow any violation of a defendant’s rights.”

Villarreal said her office will conduct an audit of all cases handled by the former prosecutor and “will be asking our local elected officials to help this effort by assisting in the funding of a Criminal Integrity Unity with the Rock Island County Stat’s Attorney’s Office.”