Cook County State's Attorney enters hospital closure fray

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office has requested a temporary restraining order to block the closure of a suburban Chicago hospital.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the office's action Friday came a day after the Illinois Appellate Court reversed a lower court ruling barring the closing of Westlake Hospital. The appeals court ruled the village of Melrose Park had no grounds to request a temporary restraining order against hospital owner Pipeline Health and only the state's attorney office or the Illinois Attorney General's office could request such an order.

The Illinois Supreme Court stayed the appellate ruling Thursday.

Pipeline spokesman Dennis Culloton says the record will show Pipeline is acting in the interest of patient safety.

Illinois regulators are expected to consider a petition to close Westlake later this month.