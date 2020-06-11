"Cool" This Weekend, Hot Next Week

A reinforcing cold front will arrive across our area on Friday. This will bring a quick cool down this weekend before hot and humid weather return next week. Some areas will dip into the low 70s for highs on Saturday and possibly the upper 40s by Sunday morning! This would be the coolest morning since early May when we had our late season frost. Don't worry it will be short lived. Signs are pointing to yet another warm up next week with humid conditions returning. In fact by next Wednesday most areas will top out near 90 with plenty more of those days to follow late next week.