Cool Week Ahead

Post frontal NW winds will gust close to 30mph this morning ushering in this cool June air mass. Highs will only reach the 70s today and upper 70s tomorrow. The real "cold" day will be Wednesday as round of showers and storms will keep us to the 60s.

Rainfall amounts will generally be a half to full inch over the region. While we haven't been completely dry in the last 4 days, it's been dry enough that we should be able to handle the rain. Cooler than normal temps will stick around at least through Friday.