High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine today, but NW winds will likely keep highs to the 50s/60s again today. The weekend will bring cool temps as well, but also some minor rain chances. It won't be a washout, but we could see wet roads for the Quad Cities Distance Classic on Sunday. Rainfall won't be enough to impact rivers, but it will likely hold temps to the 50s and 60s by Mother's Day Sunday.