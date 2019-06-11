Cooler Than Normal Next Week Too

If you're looking for summer time heat you will have to head out west. Starting tonight below normal temperatures highlight our weather pattern the rest of this week and all of next week. Normal highs are in the low 80s this time of June. So below normal will result in highs mainly in the 70s for much of us. The "really cold" days will only see highs in the 60s.

The weather pattern shows no sign of changing either which means next week will have rain chances every couple of days as well.