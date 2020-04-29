Cooler Than Normal Temperatures Likely Through Much Of Early May

With today's cool down on the mind I figured it was a good time to look ahead to what early May has in store for temperatures and well, it not great news. Most of the midwest will be dealing with below normal temperatures at least into mid May. Now we can take this with a grain of salt because average highs this time of year are in the 70s, so we are looking at several weeks in the 60s. We know that is not too bad, especially if we have sunshine.