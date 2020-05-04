Davenport After a beautiful weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s we will now enter a stretch of well below normal temperatures. During this stretch highs will be in the 50s and 60s most days and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. This means we may of some frost potential this week. Next week isn't looking too promising either with out weather pattern stagnant below normal temps will stick around.
Cooler Than Normal Temperatures This Week & Next Week
By Kevin Phelps |
Updated: Mon 3:44 AM, May 04, 2020