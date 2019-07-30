Cooler Than Normal Temps First Half Of August

After a prolonged heat stretch and with kids heading back to school I'm sure many of us are relieved to see below normal temps are expected for the first half of August. Let's not get too excited though. This will likely lead to highs in the mid and low 80s each day, but it also means we will be much closer to the storm track. This is great news since we are seeing drought conditions develop. Areas favored for rain will be from the QC to the SW.