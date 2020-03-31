Cooler Today

We won't be quite as warm today thanks to NE winds and a little more cloud cover. We will likely only hit highs in the 40s and low 50s for many areas today, especially from the QC to the NE. There will be some sunshine for areas SW of the QC allowing temps to reach the mid 50s. All in all this will be quiet end to the month of March that has been active and seen over 4" of snow and nearly 4" of rain.