Cooler Weather Pattern Ahead

A cooler weather pattern will return to the area late next week. Now this doesn't appear to be record setting cold, but it will be a change from our current above normal stretch.

The cooler than normal temps will be more likely due to an active weather pattern bringing several systems into our area. Thus, river flooding will become a big concern as we move into April. While I'm not really tracking snow in our area, it is worth noting that we do average just under an inch of snow for the month of April.