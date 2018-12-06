Cooling Temperatures Today/Quiet Weekend Weather

A cold front is dropping through the region this morning bringing north winds to the QCA. This will drop temps from the 30s early on to the mid and low 20s this afternoon. The front will also work to bring us flurries along highway 34 and light snow south of there. While I don't think we will have any accumulations, a few roads could become slick around sunrise in our southern areas. Quiet weather will last into the weekend, but each morning will be cold with lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits.