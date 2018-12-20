Cooling down, and closing in on the Christmas forecast

Thursday evening as the rain tapers off, it COULD mix with a few snowflakes. Northwest winds have been pushing in some colder air and that could cause the mix with snow, but that wind is also pushing in drier air so overnight visibility should begin to improve, as well. No active weather on Friday but winter officially begins at 4:23 p.m. Highs will only reach the mid 30s. Through the weekend highs will likely stay in the mid to upper 30s to around 40, at best! More clouds expected Saturday and more wind for Sunday. Looking ahead, if you are wishing for a white Christmas we've got some news. The weather models are honing in on a system arriving late Christmas Eve and lasting through Christmas day. As it arrives it could start off as snow but during the warmer hours of Christmas Day change back to rain. It certainly doesn’t look to give us the 1” of snow on the ground to officially qualify as a “White Christmas”! What still makes us suspicious of this even being possible is the warmer-than-normal weather pattern we're in. But, more models are catching on to the idea of something crossing the area for Christmas. Either way, it's still too far out to call with any confidence. One thing we are seeing is more agreement on a system coming in the days following Christmas with some models showing more rain than anything else. So, the weather waiting game continues. As always, this isn't a forecast!!! We're just too far out to mention anything more than "a chance". It's just something we'll continue to track into the holiday.